Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Up 5.6%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.32 and last traded at $28.32. 27,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 607,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 47,557 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 496,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,468,000 after buying an additional 405,200 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares during the period. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

