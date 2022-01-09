Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.
A number of equities analysts have commented on OMIC shares. Bank of America raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.
