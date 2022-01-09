Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI)’s share price was up 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 590,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 514% from the average daily volume of 96,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$17.04 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 7,400 acres located in Quebec. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

