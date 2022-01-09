SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Down 37.1% in December

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,397,500 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 14,929,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93,975.0 days.
SJMHF opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SJM has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.58.
SJM Company Profile
