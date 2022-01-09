SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Down 37.1% in December

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,397,500 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 14,929,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93,975.0 days.

SJMHF opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SJM has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.58.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

