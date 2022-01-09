SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 376,278 shares.The stock last traded at $8.57 and had previously closed at $8.57.

SKIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

