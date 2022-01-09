SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 912,734 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.46% of SLM worth $75,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,944,000 after acquiring an additional 243,093 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 48,564 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,447,000 after acquiring an additional 89,305 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth about $2,722,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SLM by 350.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,939 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.29. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.52 million. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

