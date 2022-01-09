SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of SM stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

