Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.29.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,093 shares of company stock worth $19,112,930. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 16,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.