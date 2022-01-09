Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of SNN opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,759,000 after buying an additional 2,866,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 13,888.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,014,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,356 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,266,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 2,398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 281,452 shares during the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

