Smoothy Price Hits $0.0784 on Major Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $399,262.47 and $200,877.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00058693 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00084682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.61 or 0.07520988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,772.38 or 1.00034672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003215 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

