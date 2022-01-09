So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:SY opened at $3.04 on Friday. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $329.88 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.32.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.96 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of So-Young International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in So-Young International by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

