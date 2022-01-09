SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

TLMD opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SOC Telemed has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SOC Telemed by 108.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,298 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the third quarter worth $5,006,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in SOC Telemed by 85.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SOC Telemed by 79.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,875 shares in the last quarter.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

