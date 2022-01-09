Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

SOI opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -381.82%.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $128,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

