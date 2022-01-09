SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.18. 8,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,120,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLGC. Cowen began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.97.
About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)
SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Story: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.