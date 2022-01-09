SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.18. 8,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,120,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLGC. Cowen began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.