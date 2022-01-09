Sonar Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Sonar has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sonar has a market capitalization of $15.34 million and $72,854.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sonar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00059306 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00088443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.96 or 0.07482044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,918.07 or 0.99884195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00071262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.