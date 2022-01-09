Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SNOA opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

