Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 68,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 24.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 146,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $514.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

