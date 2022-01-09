Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Short Interest Down 28.9% in December

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,100 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 61.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.23. 177,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,391. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

