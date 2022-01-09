Space Cow Boy (SCB) Trading 14.5% Lower This Week

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for $13.47 or 0.00032250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $439,652.01 and $10,302.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

