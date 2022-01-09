SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $392,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 287.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,612,000 after acquiring an additional 192,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $54.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

