SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

