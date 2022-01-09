SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,810 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,400,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,332,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,359,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,910,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI opened at $102.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.75.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.