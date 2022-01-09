Spell Token (SPELL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Billion

Spell Token (CURRENCY:SPELL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Spell Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $59.76 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token (CRYPTO:SPELL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 79,993,000,942 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Spell Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

