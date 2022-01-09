Splintershards (SPS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.07 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $59.93 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005506 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009710 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002714 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 453,437,499 coins and its circulating supply is 349,351,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

