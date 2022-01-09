Spore (SPORE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Spore has a market cap of $3.80 million and $23,563.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spore has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00066186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore (CRYPTO:SPORE) is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars.

