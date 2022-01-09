Sprott (NYSE:SII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Sprott alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. Sprott has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprott will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprott (SII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.