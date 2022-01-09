Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Square makes up 4.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $25,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $141.54 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.