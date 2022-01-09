Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 889,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $213,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Square by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Square by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

NYSE SQ opened at $141.54 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.09 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 132.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.