St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered St. James’s Place from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

STJPF opened at $22.82 on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

