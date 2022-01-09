Stafi (FIS) Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Stafi has a total market cap of $11.34 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stafi has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stafi Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

