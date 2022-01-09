Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,700 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 596,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88.9 days.

Shares of Stanley Electric stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. Stanley Electric has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment, semiconductors, and electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, Applied Electronic Products, and Others. The Automotive Equipment segment manufactures automotive lighting products for automobile companies.

