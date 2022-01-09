State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Hershey worth $31,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.11.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $195.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $198.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.26.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

