State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,248 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $28,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,639 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.47%.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.24.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

