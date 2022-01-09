State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Trimble worth $28,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 47.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

