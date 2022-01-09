State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $25.28 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $25,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 961.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after acquiring an additional 556,669 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 523,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after acquiring an additional 438,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $158.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.05 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

