State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $26.21 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $26,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $98.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

