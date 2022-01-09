State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,282 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $26,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.43. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

