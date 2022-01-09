State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,981 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Expedia Group worth $29,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,461 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 488,029 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,633 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,781 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,813. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $179.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.30. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

