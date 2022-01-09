Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Lowered to C$55.00 at National Bankshares

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stelco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.67.

STZHF stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Stelco has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $40.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

