Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Holdings Raised by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP raised its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the quarter. Stellantis accounts for approximately 1.5% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STLA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of STLA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. 4,807,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,611,667. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

