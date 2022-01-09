Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STOK. Bank of America began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of STOK stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 566,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,002. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $743.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $363,926. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.