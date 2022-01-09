StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BANX opened at $21.53 on Friday. StoneCastle Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from StoneCastle Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 4,407.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 492,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

