Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the November 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SEOAY. Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.26.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $19.17. 4,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,409. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

