Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc. “

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $362.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.43. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 75.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 42.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

