Summit Global Investments Acquires New Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 19.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.90 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,217. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

