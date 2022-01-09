Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 2,200 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $5,281,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Shares of SPSC opened at $119.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.67. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.