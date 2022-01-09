Summit Global Investments Invests $334,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.41 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

