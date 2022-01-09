Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 6,400 UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.09% of UFP Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at $247,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 78.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $552.02 million, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UFPT. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

