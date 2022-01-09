Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.08% of Antares Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $588.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.53. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.