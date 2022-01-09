SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SXC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

